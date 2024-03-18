Kizz Daniel officially welcomes baby mama to social media

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel warms hearts online as he officially welcomes his baby mama to social media amid domestic violence allegations.

Recall that controversial blogger, Gistlover accused Kizz Daniel subtly of maltreating his baby mama on many counts.

A few hours ago, Kizz Daniel, who is yet to react to the allegations from Gistlover, shared a loved-up video with his baby mama on his Instagram page.

On the caption, he welcomed her to social media, wishing her all the best and urging her to do her thing and prosper.

In his words:

“Wo 😂 @mrsanidugbe MAFO Aya Oba 👑, welcome to socio medium !! Do your thing and prosper Queen 👸 All the best.” (www.naija247news.com).