Killing Of Soldiers In Delta State is Barbaric, Utterly Unacceptable, Says Peter Obi

18,March 2024.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has condemned the killing of the army officers and soldiers in Delta State, describing it as barbaric and completely unacceptable.

Reacting in a post on his X handle, Obi called for immediate investigation of the incident.

He stated, “This killing is barbaric and totally unacceptable and should not be tolerated by Nigerians and any sane society.

“For a nation already combatting a high level of insecurity, the killing of our security personnel, who put their lives on the line for the security of the nation will be too much of a burden to bear.

“These sad occurrences and many cases of killings, kidnappings, and violent crimes around the country have continued to fuel very deep concerns over the security of the nation.

“These security operatives are making a lot of sacrifices in their line of duty and, in some cases, pay the supreme price. We must, therefore, appreciate and value them by showing empathy towards them and ensuring healthcare for those who are wounded.”

The former governor of Anambra State added, “There should be adequate compensation and welfare packages for the families of those who die in active service. All of us should always show our love by commiserating with their families and even visiting them in such difficult times.

“I sincerely condole with the families of the security personnel that died and their security formations (Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force respectively) over the sad loss of their personnel.”

Obi also said, “I encourage them not to be dispirited by these ugly developments but to see it as a challenge to increase their efforts in their duties.

“I urge the government and the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in investigating, arresting, and prosecuting those behind these ugly acts.”

Senators Commiserate with Military

Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, also expressed condolences with the Nigerian Army and the Chief of Defence Staff over the death of the military personnel in Delta State.

Yar’adua commiserated with the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, the Nigerian Army, and officers and men of Operation Delta Safe on the loss of the gallant personnel.

The senator, who expressed his condolences in a statement, said, “The sacrifices made by the Commanding Officer, three officers, and 12 soldiers during this distressing incident shall forever be remembered.

“Their bravery and commitment exemplify the highest virtue of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice, and their legacy will forever inspire us all.

“I wish to commend the swift response of the Chief of Defence Staff in directing an immediate investigation to apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

“It is crucial that justice is served and those behind this criminal act are brought to account for their actions.

The Nigerian Army’s unwavering focus on upholding peace and security in our nation is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our Armed Forces.”

Yar’adua said, “The Senate Committee on the Nigerian Army stands resolutely alongside the Defense Headquarters and the Nigerian Army in seeking justice for the fallen heroes.

“We shall spare no effort in supporting the necessary investigations and legal processes to ensure that those responsible for this crime face the full consequences of their actions.”

On his part, Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, said the incident was a crisis taken too far.

While commiserating with the military and the immediate families of the slain soldiers, Joel-Onowakpo called for a holistic investigation into the remote causes of the crisis that led to the unwarranted killing of innocent soldiers.

He stressed the need for the security agencies to go after the masterminds of the heinous crime.

The senator, who also sympathised with the families of those who might have lost their loved ones as a result of the crisis, sued for immediate intervention of both the state and federal governments to avoid further escalation of the crisis.

He, however, stressed on the need for the military to tactically deploy intelligence in the pursuit of the masterminds to avoid killing of innocent children and women of Okuama community, who might not know anything about the act.