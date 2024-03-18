“I no longer smoke, drink alcohol – Solid Star

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Joshua Iniyezo, aka Solidstar, has given up smoking and alcohol consumption.

The singer who was spotted looking dirty and walking aimlessly on the street in a disturbing video shared by his brother, Joseph, a few months ago, said he is now fine and healthy.

He disclosed that he has quit substance abuse.

“I am very well and healthy now. I have been out of the hospital for four months now, but I am still taking my medication. I no longer smoke or take alcohol,” The Nation quoted him as saying in a recent interview.

He said he has learned to always communicate, stressing that he became depressed because he was secretive and “started seeing people around me as enemies.”

Solidstar also disclosed that he received support from friends, colleagues, fans and family during his ordeal.(www.naija247news.com).