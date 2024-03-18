Menu
FG Clarifies Non-Binding Nature of MoU with UK Firm for Port Harcourt-Abuja rail dev’t

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

 

The Federal Government has clarified that the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a UK firm, Messrs. MPH Rail Development (UK) Limited, for the design and construction of standard gauge rail lines in Port Harcourt, Enugu, Calabar, and Abuja, is not legally binding. The Ministry of Transportation emphasized that the MoU serves as a platform for further engagement and discussion, with no legal obligations on either party.

In a statement issued by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Olujimi Oyetomi, it was highlighted that the MoU signifies intentions rather than concrete commitments. Oyetomi underscored that comments circulating, especially on social media, regarding the MoU’s implications prompted the clarification.

The MoU stemmed from an unsolicited proposal by the British African Business Alliance (BABA) in August 2019, subsequently submitted to the Ministry and later to the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) in December 2023. Notably, the proposal aims for 100% private sector funding, with no financial burden on the Nigerian government.

While the Regulatory Commission granted conditional approval for the proposal, Oyetomi stressed that the MoU marks the project’s initial stage, subject to thorough scrutiny by relevant authorities. He further explained that Messrs. MPH Rail Development (UK) was established as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by BABA for project delivery, emphasizing the typical shareholding structure of such entities in the early stages.

The Ministry assured Nigerians of its commitment to fulfilling its statutory obligations towards realizing President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

