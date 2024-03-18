Customs exchange rate for cargo clearance drops to N1593/$

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The exchange rate for cargo clearance has dropped to N1593.41/$ from N1612.28/$ recorded last week representing a drop of about N18.87.

Last week, the CBN through the customs service increased the exchange rate for cargo clearance by N18.44 to the prior figure. The drop in exchange rate for cargo clearance mirrors the recent strengthening of the naira on the forex market.

The naira closed at N1602.75 on the last trading day of last week 15th March 2024 according to data from FMDQ

According to reports, exchange rates in both the official and parallel markets are nearly equal, indicating significant success of the implementation of the CBN’s forex market unification policy.

According to research, the exchange rate has maintained an average of N1600/$1 in both the official and parallel markets.

While not identical, fluctuations have seen rates ranging between N1590 and N1630 in both markets, resulting in an exchange rate disparity of less than 2%.

This is notably lower than the commonly accepted 5% premium between official and parallel market rates. The apex Bank had in February discontinued the ±2.5% cap spread on the interbank FX transactions. (www.naija247news.com).