“Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and StanChart See Naira Surge 25% Against Dollar in 2024”

Nigeria’s efforts to stabilize its currency are showing promise, with analysts predicting a significant rebound for the battered naira by the year’s end. Analysts from Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc., and Standard Chartered Plc anticipate the naira could strengthen by up to 25% against the dollar this year due to interest rate hikes and other measures attracting foreign capital.

President Bola Tinubu’s reforms, including abandoning the fixed exchange rate, have led to two devaluations since June. Despite initial challenges, recent days have seen the naira stabilize, narrowing the gap between official and unofficial market rates. Razia Khan of Standard Chartered expects the naira to end 2024 in the 1,200-1,300 per dollar range, with potential to reach even lower levels under favorable conditions.

The central bank’s recent 400 basis point interest rate hike to 22.75%, along with other policy measures, has contributed to clearing forex backlogs and improving the effectiveness of monetary policy transmission. With new leadership under Governor Olayemi Cardoso, efforts to free up the naira and increase local dollar liquidity are underway.

Recent data shows the naira trading at 1,602 naira to a dollar, with the official rate slightly stronger than the parallel market rate. The gap between the two rates has significantly decreased compared to earlier in the year. Analysts foresee further strengthening of the naira, driven by investor interest in frontier market sovereign debt offering richer returns.

Liquidity-boosting measures have already started yielding results, with foreign investor portfolio asset purchases exceeding $1 billion in February alone. Overseas remittances have also increased significantly. The central bank is expected to raise the benchmark interest rate further at its upcoming March meeting, with forecasts suggesting the naira could reach 1,550 a dollar by year-end and 1,500 a dollar by 2025.