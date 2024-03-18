Abductors of Edo PDP chairman yet to make contact

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Abductors of the Edo State Chapter chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Tony Aziegbemi, are yet to contact any member of his family or political associates two days after he was kidnapped by gunmen close to his house.

At press time, a family friend said: “As of now, there has not been any contact and I just spoke with my boss who I know will also have needed information and he said they have not been contacted. The family members are as worried as every one of us because they did not also go with his phone, it is with his driver.”

Also when contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, said there was no development yet after the police deployed its tactical team to go into the matter.

Azeigbemi was kidnapped at 11p.m., on Friday near his house around the Country Home Area of Benin City after a late meeting in Government House.

Meanwhile, condemnations have continued to trail the kidnap with the state government saying it was on top of the issue and was “working closely with security agencies to ensure his safe release and return to his family.”

A statement by the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, said: “We have also increased surveillance and beefed up security measures across the state to ensure that these criminal activities are quelled and culprits are brought to justice.

“We encourage residents to go about their lawful businesses without fear and urge them to call the state emergency numbers 112 or 739 to report all suspicious persons or activities within their environs.

“The government reassures that it is committed to protecting the lives and property of Edo residents and will spare no resources in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

PDP gov candidate condemns incident

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the September 2024 election, Asue Ighodalo, yesterday, condemned the kidnap of Azeigbemi, describing it as shocking.

Ighodalo in a statement, said: “The news of the kidnapping of the Edo State Chairman of PDP, Dr. Aziegbemi, on Friday night, was extremely shocking and distressing. (www.naija247news.com).