87 kidnapped in fresh Kaduna attack

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

No fewer than 87 persons have reportedly been kidnapped in a fresh attack by suspected terrorists on the Kajuru-Station community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night, March 17.

The attackers were said to have invaded the village and broke into shops while carting away food items. This comes barely two days after 15 women and a man were abducted in the Dogon-Noma community of the same local government.

Speaking to journalists, an official of the Kajuru-Station Youths, Harisu Dari, said

“Two days ago, 15 women and a man were abducted in the Dogon-Noma community of Kajuru. There is no contact yet with the 87 persons abducted on Sunday night.

As of the time I visited the community this morning, security operatives have not been drafted to help restore the confidence of the villagers.

The villagers are traumatised by the sad development. The government needs to re-strategize in tackling these terrorists,” Dari said. (www.naija247news.com).