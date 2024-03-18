Menu
2024 NAACP Image Awards: Burna Boy loses six awards

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

March 18, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy continued his poor outing at award ceremonies as he lost six nominations at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

The self-acclaimed ‘African Giant’ lost the Outstanding Male Artist of the Year category to Usher. His song, ‘City Boys’ lost the gong for the Outstanding International Song to his compatriot, Tems’ ‘Me & U.’

Burna Boy’s ‘Sittin’ On Top Of The World’ featuring 21 Savage lost the Outstanding Hip-hop/Rap Song category to Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Cobra,’ as well as Best Duo/Group Collaboration (Contemporary) to ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay.

His album, ‘I Told Them…’ lost the Outstanding Album of the Year category to ‘Jaguar II’ by Victoria Monét.

Naija247news recalls that Burna Boy lost seven nominations at the 2023 BET Hip-hop Awards, four nominations at the 2024 Grammys, and one nomination at the 2024 Brit Awards.

Meanwhile, ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay which already won the Best Duo/Group Collaboration (Contemporary) on night one of the 55th Image Awards, won the Outstanding Visual Album/Song award on the second night.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
