South East

Why it’s difficult to market Nigeria globally – Obong Attah

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah, has highlighted the challenges facing Nigeria’s efforts to attract foreign investments and enhance export acceptance on the global stage. Speaking during the 2024 investiture ceremony of the Institute of Certified Sales Professionals in Ikeja, Lagos, Attah emphasized the critical role of effective marketing strategies and the importance of utilizing the right individuals for the task.

Addressing the theme, “Fostering the Art of Being Outstanding,” Attah focused on the imperative of presenting Nigeria positively to the international community in the aftermath of the 2023 national elections. He expressed concern over the lack of patriotism and the negative impact of character assassination during the electoral campaigns, which tarnished Nigeria’s image globally.

Attah criticized the tendency to focus solely on the faults of leaders without highlighting their positive attributes, stressing the vital role of the President in promoting Nigeria’s interests both domestically and internationally. He cautioned that portraying leaders in a negative light could undermine efforts to foster favorable trade relations and hinder economic progress based on external trade.

Highlighting the significance of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and the need for quality products and professionalism in marketing, Attah underscored the importance of proper training and patriotism among those tasked with promoting Nigeria’s image and products abroad.

Attah was honored as the Chief Patron of the institute, emphasizing the institute’s commitment to enhancing professionalism among salespersons. Dr. Dele Sobowale, a columnist with Vanguard newspaper, echoed the importance of selling Nigeria to the world professionally, emphasizing the mutual benefits derived from international trade.

Arthur Ozoigbo, the President of the institute, emphasized the essential role of professional salesmanship in national development, while Bukunmi Fabelurin, the Registrar, highlighted the institute’s contribution to improving the professionalism of salespersons in their field.

