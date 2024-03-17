Troops Masacre: Nigerian Military deploys Armoured tanks into Bomadi creeks

troops occupy Okuama, demolish houses

The Nigerian military, Sunday, deployed armoured vehicles to Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, over the killing of several soldiers on peace and rescue mission in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The military personnel and over three armoured vehicles were seen zooming across the Bomadi Bridge in the late hours of the day, probably hurrying to the creeks.

However, soldiers earlier deployed to the Okuama community have continued demolition of houses in the community, sequel to the last week killing of their men.

A community source, who spoke to our reporter, said that the military were currently occupying Okuama with several houses demolished.

“As I’m talking to you right now, soldiers are there and they continue the demolition of buildings in the community, and I don’t think they would leave very so soon.

“They usually come to our community to buy some stuff and go back to Okuama”, he said.

Recall that last week, soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the military Joint Task Force, JTF, Bomadi Division, led by the commander, Maj. Jaffa, were ambushed and killed on a rescue mission at Okuama to release a hostage, Mr Anthony Aboh, hailed from neighbouring Okoloba community in Bomadi Local Government Area over a lingering land dispute.

The situation became tensed and worsen when more soldiers were killed the following day.

The perpetrators of the dastardly act, who fled the community during the remobilization and the consequent reprisal attack on Okuama by the military, are now at large with the military launching manhunt on them in neighbouring communities.

More so, a renowned ex-militant leader and his group, who was allegedly hired by Okuama community to fight against their neighbouring Okoloba community, is said to be declared as a prime suspect, who is on the run at present.

Again, indigenes who fled the community, especially children and women, are reported to be living among their relatives in neighbouring communities in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

An indigene of neighbouring Alota community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, who narrated their ordeal, said: “We are all living in fear as soldiers troop into our communities in search of the perpetrators, so we cannot receive visitors fleeing from Okuama”.

When contacted to speak on a possible humanitarian crisis in the council area, the Head of Personnel Management, HPM, Ughelli South Local Government, Mr Austin Emaduku, said: “First and foremost, I’m a civil servant and not an elected officer and I have my restrictions speaking to the press.

“Besides that, the state government has issued a statement on the crisis and the public should take that for now”.