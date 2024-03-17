SERAP urges Akpabio: Refer Budget Padding Allegations to EFCC, ICPC; Reinstate Whistleblower Ningi

SERAP calls on Senate President Akpabio to refer allegations of budget padding to anti-corruption agencies and reinstate whistleblower Abdul Ningi, who was suspended over claims of irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion into the 2024 budget.

In a letter dated March 16, 2024, SERAP highlights the importance of whistleblowers in combating corruption and urges the Senate to address the issue of budget padding transparently.

The organisation expresses concern about the lack of accountability in the spending of public funds on constituency projects and emphasizes the need for investigations into allegations of corruption.

SERAP asserts that Senator Ningi’s suspension was retaliatory and calls for his reinstatement, citing his protected status as a whistleblower under international conventions.

Senator Ningi’s allegations of budget padding have raised significant concerns about transparency and accountability in the Senate, prompting calls for thorough investigations by anti-corruption agencies.

The organisation warns of legal action if the Senate fails to comply with its requests within seven days, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law and democratic accountability.

It concludes by urging the Senate to take prompt action to address the allegations of budget padding and corruption, emphasizing the need to strengthen transparency and accountability in public institutions.