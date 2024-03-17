Menu
“Regional Reversal: Nigeria’s Tinubu Lifts Sanctions on Niger After Military Junta Standoff”

Following last year’s military coup in Niger, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu spearheaded demands for the junta’s ouster, even threatening military intervention and imposing stringent sanctions, including border closures. However, just eight months later, Tinubu has lifted all restrictions, marking a significant reversal for the regional bloc, ECOWAS, and a personal setback for Tinubu, analysts note.

The warm reception to the lifting of sanctions indicates the unpopularity of Tinubu’s initial hard-line stance, especially in Niger and northern Nigeria. The reversal was prompted in part by Niger’s threat to withdraw from ECOWAS, along with Burkina Faso and Mali, raising doubts about the bloc’s future. These countries had been suspended from ECOWAS for failing to return to democratic governance.

Some analysts criticize Tinubu’s hasty actions, suggesting he should have consulted more widely before imposing sanctions. His past experiences, including exile during Nigeria’s military rule in the 1990s, may have influenced his tough approach. However, others see Tinubu as impulsive, citing instances like his abrupt announcement to end Nigeria’s fuel subsidy, which caused chaos and economic repercussions.

The initial threat of military action against Niger strained relations between the two countries, given their deep ties. Border closures and electricity cuts further exacerbated tensions and affected trade, particularly in border communities. The lifting of sanctions brings relief to many, especially during the Ramadan fasting month, and is seen as a step towards repairing Nigeria-Niger relations.

Businesses on both sides of the border welcome the decision, hoping for economic improvement amid ongoing challenges. This positive response may help Tinubu alleviate some of the fallout from his earlier stance and rebuild trust with Niger.

Niger revokes military accord with US, junta spokesperson says
