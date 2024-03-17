Red Sea Cable Sabotage: Omokri, security experts “Call for African Leaders to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, and security expert Dr. Kabir Adamu have urged African leaders to prioritize the security of critical infrastructure following the Red Sea cable sabotage that disrupted internet services in Nigeria and other African nations. The sabotage, involving multiple major submarine cable cuts in the Red Sea on Thursday, caused service disruptions in Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, and parts of South Africa, impacting internet services, banks, Payment Service Banks (PSBs), schools, organizations, and agent banking outlets.

Omokri emphasized the need for African governments to support locally made products, highlighting the resilience of Nigerian-owned telecom company, Globacom, which was unaffected due to its strategic infrastructure investments. He underscored the importance of investing in infrastructure tailored for specific national needs to mitigate vulnerabilities.

Adamu echoed Omokri’s sentiments, stressing the vulnerability of Africa’s security strategies as long as critical infrastructure remains susceptible to attacks. He called on governments and regional bodies to develop strategies to protect infrastructure and implement contingency measures to prevent future outages.

Adamu further urged the African Union and the African Development Bank to collaborate on mapping out strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities and ensure the continent’s resilience against similar attacks in the future. He emphasized the importance of inclusive national security strategy development, advocating for diverse participation to address critical oversights and enhance resilience.