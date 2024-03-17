“Police Rescue Over 50 Foreigners Deceived by Job Scam in Lagos”

Yesterday, over 50 individuals, including children from neighboring African countries, were rescued from a duplex on Omola Road in the Edemola area of Epe, Lagos. While rumors circulated in Epe and across Lagos State that the rescued individuals were victims of kidnapping awaiting ransom, the police clarified that they were not abducted.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to investigations conducted at the Okeoyibo Police Division, where the rescued individuals were brought, it was discovered that they hailed from Cameroon and Gabon. The police revealed that they were lured by fleeing Cameroonian ringleaders of a job scam gang who promised them employment opportunities in Nigeria.

The victims had reportedly paid an undisclosed sum of money to the fraudsters, with some selling their assets, including homes, to finance their journey to Nigeria for the promised jobs.