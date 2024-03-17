Menu
“Oyedepo Announces Relief Material Distribution Date Amid Economic Hardships”

By: Naija247news

Date:

Presiding Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide has announced plans to distribute relief materials to distressed Nigerians amidst economic hardships. Speaking during the “Covenant Day of Business Breakthrough Service” on Sunday, Oyedepo revealed that the church would distribute materials across 200 locations, with 40 primary centers housing the supplies.

“Starting this Wednesday at our various zonal centers, we’ll initiate the distribution across 200 centers, with 40 main distribution hubs,” Oyedepo stated. “Next Saturday will be the designated day for individuals to bring contributions for distribution. Non-perishable food items are encouraged, and we kindly request items that can be preserved until distribution.”

He emphasized the importance of seeking help when needed, stating, “It is not a weakness to ask for help; it’s wisdom.” Oyedepo encouraged those blessed to contribute generously, including clothing for all ages. Financial contributions can also be made at designated zonal fellowship centers to support Kingdom care initiatives.

Oyedepo concluded with a prayer, expressing hope that recipients of assistance today would become helpers tomorrow.

