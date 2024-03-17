Menu
Search
Subscribe
NairaDollar Exchange Rate

“Nigerian Inflation Hits 28-Year High, Spurs Central Bank Interest Rate Hike”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigerian Inflation Hits 28-Year High, Prompting Central Bank Interest Rate Hike

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In February, consumer prices in Nigeria surged by 3.1%, driving food inflation to a staggering 37.92%, notably impacting staple food prices like bread and yam.

Responding to the mounting inflationary pressures, the Central Bank took decisive action by raising interest rates to 22.75% during its first meeting since 2023. This move underscores the challenges faced by policymakers amidst currency depreciation and escalating living costs.

The surge in inflation, reaching an annual rate of 31.7%, raised concerns about a potential 10th consecutive interest rate hike by the end of the month. Authorities allowed the naira to weaken further, exacerbating the situation.

Key Takeaways:
The Central Bank’s decision to raise interest rates signals its commitment to combating inflation, albeit posing a tough call. Despite these challenges, recent data indicates promising results, with foreign inflows reaching $2.3 billion in February. This increase reflects renewed interest from foreign investors and a rise in overseas remittances, signaling growing confidence in Nigeria’s economic stability efforts.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria Leads Frontier Markets in Policy Shifts, Bond Investors’ Bullished
Next article
Anambra lawmakers to Soludo: Stop playing tribal politics with Ayamelum’s roads infrastructure
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

When The Chief Justice Brings The Judiciary To Ridicule By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
On 27 February, 2024, Nigeria’s National Judicial Institute (NJI)...

Herbert Wigwe & Lessons The Living Can Learn From The Dead By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news Naija247news -
A dead person is dead, for real. Once pronounced...

Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote

Naija247news Naija247news -
Vladimir Putin was headed for another six-year term as...

Dangote Commends Lagos Government’s Consumer Rights Advocacy

The Editor The Editor -
  Hajia Fatima Aliko Dangote, the Group Executive Director of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

When The Chief Justice Brings The Judiciary To Ridicule By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

Opinion 0
On 27 February, 2024, Nigeria’s National Judicial Institute (NJI)...

Herbert Wigwe & Lessons The Living Can Learn From The Dead By Rudolf Okonkwo

Nigerianism 0
A dead person is dead, for real. Once pronounced...

Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote

Geopolitics 0
Vladimir Putin was headed for another six-year term as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading