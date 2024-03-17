Menu
Nigeria Leads Frontier Markets in Policy Shifts, Bond Investors’ Bullished

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

  • Surge in Demand: Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt Drive Interest in Local Bonds with Policy Overhaul
  • Investors Eye Nigeria’s Economic Stabilization Efforts, Favorable Bond Prospects 
  • Radical Policy Shifts in Frontier Markets Spark Investor Interest, Nigeria Among Key Players
  • Analysts Bullish on Nigeria’s Bond Market Amidst Policy Overhaul and Economic Reforms

Nigeria and other frontier markets are making a significant impact on bond investors with what’s being described as a “radical shift” in their policies. Central banks in key frontier economies like Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt have implemented aggressive measures, including significant hikes in policy rates and market liberalization steps such as Nigeria’s move towards free trading in the naira. These actions, aimed at combating inflation fueled by currency depreciation, demonstrate a growing commitment to financial stability and orthodox economic principles.

This transformation is attracting attention from investors, with some already adjusting their portfolios to capitalize on the potential benefits. Charlie Robertson, head of macro strategy at FIM Partners, notes the shift from negative to positive real interest rates, calling it a “radical shift” that presents new opportunities in frontier markets.

Kenya and Egypt have witnessed a surge in demand for local-currency bonds following their interest rate hikes. Similar interest is anticipated in Nigeria once its central bank concludes its rate hike cycle. Peter Marber, chief investment officer for emerging markets at Aperture Investors, highlights the attractiveness of local bond markets in countries like Egypt and Nigeria due to currency devaluations and high yields.

However, investing in frontier markets comes with risks, given their history of policy reversals and challenges in attracting sustainable investments. Ziad Daoud, Bloomberg’s chief emerging-market economist, emphasizes the need for these countries to adopt measures such as removing capital restrictions and providing positive real interest rates to attract international investments.

Nigeria’s recent policy shifts, including efforts to liberalize the currency market, have shown promising signs of stabilization. Goldman Sachs analysts expect further strengthening of the naira and view the country’s dollar bonds as attractive investments. Egypt has similarly taken bold steps to stabilize its economy, including currency devaluation and rate hikes, which Barclays Plc sees as potential catalysts for rating upgrades.

Beyond Africa, frontier markets like Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Asia, as well as Guatemala in Latin America, are also gaining attention from investors. Bank of America and Deutsche Bank recommend specific bond investments in these markets, citing factors such as political changes and structural improvements.

In the coming months, investors will closely monitor central bank decisions and economic indicators in these frontier markets, looking for signs of continued progress and potential investment opportunities.

