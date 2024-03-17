N3.7Trillion Budget Padding Scandal: Northern Govs Mount Pressure On Tinubu To Remove Akpabio As Senate President

Northern governors and other stakeholders are urging President Bola Tinubu to remove Senate President Godswill Akpabio or face dire political consequences, reports SaharaReporters. The suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi, who alleged budget padding to the tune of N3.7 trillion, has intensified political tensions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Sources reveal Tinubu’s dissatisfaction with Akpabio’s actions in the National Assembly. Amidst accusations and denials, civic groups like SERAP are planning legal action against the Senate over Ningi’s suspension. The North demands Akpabio to allocate part of the controversial funds to Northern projects for budget balance.

Tinubu allegedly issued an ultimatum for Ningi’s reinstatement. Akpabio, meanwhile, plans to meet with senior editors in Lagos to garner positive media coverage. Additionally, revelations of budget allocations for Akpabio’s constituency projects, including deep freezers, generators, and other items, have stirred public outcry.