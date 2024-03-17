Menu
Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists

Military Demolishes Houses in Okuama Amid Escalating Tensions

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In Okuama community, Delta State, soldiers are demolishing houses following the recent killing of military personnel. Occupying the area, they continue the demolitions amid tensions.

Last week, soldiers on a rescue mission were ambushed and killed, escalating the situation. Perpetrators remain at large, prompting a manhunt.

Residents, including women and children, have fled to neighboring communities, raising concerns of a humanitarian crisis.

Officials refrain from commenting, citing government statements on the matter.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

