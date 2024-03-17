Military Demolishes Houses in Okuama Amid Escalating Tensions

In Okuama community, Delta State, soldiers are demolishing houses following the recent killing of military personnel. Occupying the area, they continue the demolitions amid tensions.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Last week, soldiers on a rescue mission were ambushed and killed, escalating the situation. Perpetrators remain at large, prompting a manhunt.

Residents, including women and children, have fled to neighboring communities, raising concerns of a humanitarian crisis.

Officials refrain from commenting, citing government statements on the matter.