Lawmakers’ Budget Padding Scandal: Unveiling the Corruption in Constituency Projects

Constituency Projects Costs N2 Trillion in 21 Years: ICPC Report Revealed

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After 21 years since the implementation of Special Intervention Projects (SIP), commonly known as constituency projects, initiated by the Obasanjo administration, the Nigerian government faces ongoing challenges with the programme. The SIP, aimed at bringing development closer to rural areas, has seen yearly budgets of N100 billion. However, a recent damning report by the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) sheds light on the misuse and misallocation of these funds.

N2 Trillion Expenditure:

Records indicate that over N2 trillion has been spent on constituency projects from 2003 to date, with an annual allocation of N95 billion to N100 billion. These funds are shared among the 109 senators and 360 members of the House of Representatives, with varying distributions based on rank and position. While presiding and principal officers receive larger shares, ordinary members typically receive around N200 million.

Constitutional Mandate vs. Corruption:

Constituency projects fall outside the constitutional duties of lawmakers, which primarily include lawmaking, representation, and oversight. Despite this, constituency projects have become avenues for alleged corruption, with senators accused of diverting funds and awarding contracts to themselves or their proxies.

ICPC Report Findings:

The ICPC’s report reveals widespread corruption within constituency projects, including diversion of funds, contract inflation, and nepotism. Examples cited include contracts awarded to lawmakers’ relatives, projects sited on personal properties, and misappropriation of funds for unrelated purposes. The report highlights a lack of accountability and transparency in the execution of these projects.

Senate Response:

Recent allegations of budget padding and misallocation, including claims of N3.7 trillion missing from the 2024 budget, led to a heated debate in the Senate. Senator Abdul Ningi’s accusations sparked controversy, but subsequent investigations found no substantial evidence to support his claims. Ningi was suspended for three months, reflecting the Senate’s commitment to addressing baseless allegations and maintaining integrity.

Looking Forward:

The Senate’s handling of the allegations underscores the need for transparency and accountability in government spending. As Nigeria strives for development and progress, it must prioritize effective governance and responsible allocation of resources to ensure the welfare of its citizens.