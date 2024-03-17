LASG and FHA Join Forces to Provide Affordable Housing Solutions for Nigerians

The Lagos State Government (LASG) and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have pledged to collaborate in delivering affordable housing options for residents of Lagos and Nigerians in the diaspora. This commitment was affirmed during a meeting between Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FHA, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the alignment between the vision of FHA and the housing objectives of the Lagos State Government, emphasizing his administration’s efforts in commissioning 18 housing projects across the state to address housing deficits. He expressed readiness for collaboration and offered support to FHA with land resources, emphasizing the significance of land in Lagos as a valuable asset for housing development.

In response, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo emphasized the importance of affordable housing in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscored Lagos State’s leadership in housing models within West Africa. He highlighted the need for synergy between FHA and the Lagos State Government, particularly in ensuring confidence and security for Nigerians abroad investing in housing projects.

Furthermore, the FHA CEO commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its achievements in key infrastructure projects such as the Blue and Red Rail lines, the Lekki-Epe Expressway, and the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. He called for collaboration to ensure the success of FHA’s initiatives, including digitalization efforts in partnership with the Diaspora Commission and Ministry of Tourism, to provide secure and accessible housing options for Nigerians overseas.