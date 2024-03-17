Menu
Search
Subscribe
Real Estate

LASG and FHA Join Forces to Provide Affordable Housing Solutions for Nigerians

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

The Lagos State Government (LASG) and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have pledged to collaborate in delivering affordable housing options for residents of Lagos and Nigerians in the diaspora. This commitment was affirmed during a meeting between Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FHA, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, at the Lagos House, Marina.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the alignment between the vision of FHA and the housing objectives of the Lagos State Government, emphasizing his administration’s efforts in commissioning 18 housing projects across the state to address housing deficits. He expressed readiness for collaboration and offered support to FHA with land resources, emphasizing the significance of land in Lagos as a valuable asset for housing development.

In response, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo emphasized the importance of affordable housing in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscored Lagos State’s leadership in housing models within West Africa. He highlighted the need for synergy between FHA and the Lagos State Government, particularly in ensuring confidence and security for Nigerians abroad investing in housing projects.

Furthermore, the FHA CEO commended Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its achievements in key infrastructure projects such as the Blue and Red Rail lines, the Lekki-Epe Expressway, and the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. He called for collaboration to ensure the success of FHA’s initiatives, including digitalization efforts in partnership with the Diaspora Commission and Ministry of Tourism, to provide secure and accessible housing options for Nigerians overseas.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
ASI Surges by 3.71% Weekly Amid Bargain Hunting, Amidst High CPI Figures
Next article
Dangote Commends Lagos Government’s Consumer Rights Advocacy
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

When The Chief Justice Brings The Judiciary To Ridicule By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

Naija247news Naija247news -
On 27 February, 2024, Nigeria’s National Judicial Institute (NJI)...

Herbert Wigwe & Lessons The Living Can Learn From The Dead By Rudolf Okonkwo

Naija247news Naija247news -
A dead person is dead, for real. Once pronounced...

Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote

Naija247news Naija247news -
Vladimir Putin was headed for another six-year term as...

Dangote Commends Lagos Government’s Consumer Rights Advocacy

The Editor The Editor -
  Hajia Fatima Aliko Dangote, the Group Executive Director of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

When The Chief Justice Brings The Judiciary To Ridicule By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

Opinion 0
On 27 February, 2024, Nigeria’s National Judicial Institute (NJI)...

Herbert Wigwe & Lessons The Living Can Learn From The Dead By Rudolf Okonkwo

Nigerianism 0
A dead person is dead, for real. Once pronounced...

Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote

Geopolitics 0
Vladimir Putin was headed for another six-year term as...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading