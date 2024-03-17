Japa: You think your country is bad until you move abroad – Cleric tells Nigerians

Popular cleric, Prophet Olabisi Adamu has cautioned Nigerians desperate to migrate out of the country about how not so rosy life abroad is.

In a trending video, she recounted how from her experience, items have doubled in price abroad just as it is here.

The prophet also revealed how over there, coming by help is not as easy as it is obtain help here in Nigeria

She said, “You are the one that thinks your nation is gold, and I think this happens to the people that don’t really travel out of the country. If you go to Canada, you hear what Nigerians are going through, you will sit at home. Here you can come and say please help me with transport, urgent 2k, over there, nobody sabi you, no work, no pay, you don’t earn a dime, you don’t get a dollar, you are OYO, if you greet them, your eyes will jam someone’s eye and say hello. They will look at you, I’m like these people are so rude, they don’t greet, so you can’t even beg them for money, but you’re not hearing what is going on over there.”

“There was a box that I bought two years ago, last year, when I went to buy it, it had increased by 15 pounds before I left London, I needed that box again. You know all these lightweight boxes for packing foods, by the time I went there, it had doubled in price in one week, but you think you are the only one, you think it’s only Nigeria that is feeling all of these things, the economic instability is everywhere, everything is expensive everywhere, my friend told me that her shop in Ghana, she pays $4000 a month for a plaza, so she had to cut to rent out to people and you’re here thinking Nigeria is the worse case scenario, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

She added that we are in a season where we must hear from God before we make moves, a season of obedience.

“You’re in that season where like Isaac, we must wait to hear God before we make moves, otherwise you will waste 10 years of your life and come back and be praying prayers of restoration, we are in that season, where no matter what they are saying, if God says move, you move, where no matter what they say, if God says don’t move an inch, stay in the land. I will bless you here, if you stay, you will see the hand of the Lord, we are in that season where our obedience must be active not passive, our faith must be alive not dead.”