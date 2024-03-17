I got over N1bn for constituency projects – Ned Nwoko

A senator representing Delta North. Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has claimed that he received more than N1 billion for constituency projects in the 2024 budget.

Nwoko corroborated Senator Ali Ndume’s claims that the allocation of resources to the legislators often varies based on the magnitude of their constituency projects, indicating that it’s not uncommon for some, including himself, to receive larger amounts.

“Senators get what they lobby for, not because they have the right to it. Everybody just goes about doing what they can do for their constituencies and senatorial districts.

“A better approach would have been for senatorial uniformity. So if they say that everyone should get about N1 billion, be it. But this way, you rely on your weight and contacts to see what you can get for your people.

“We are not talking about money for the senators. This is for projects within our senatorial districts. If you have road, water, or training programmes, all should aggregate to a particular amount,” the lawmaker revealed in a podcast released on Saturday.

Asked if he got as much as N1 billion in allocation, the senator replied, “Of course, I did. That’s why I am who I am. But these are projects for my people.”

Nwoko’s revelation is coming amid the recent controversy of budget padding alleged by Senator Abdul Ningi of the 2024 budget with an extra N3.7 trillion, a fund not tied to any extra project.

While the Red Chamber has denied any wrongdoing, some senators have come out to clarify the amount allocated to them for constituency projects in their various districts.

In reaction to the developments, Nwoko made it clear that the allocated funds are for financing projects, not for personal reimbursement of individual senators.