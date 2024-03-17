Menu
Search
Subscribe
South East

I got over N1bn for constituency projects – Ned Nwoko

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

A senator representing Delta North. Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has claimed that he received more than N1 billion for constituency projects in the 2024 budget.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nwoko corroborated Senator Ali Ndume’s claims that the allocation of resources to the legislators often varies based on the magnitude of their constituency projects, indicating that it’s not uncommon for some, including himself, to receive larger amounts.

“Senators get what they lobby for, not because they have the right to it. Everybody just goes about doing what they can do for their constituencies and senatorial districts.

“A better approach would have been for senatorial uniformity. So if they say that everyone should get about N1 billion, be it. But this way, you rely on your weight and contacts to see what you can get for your people.

THE LOUNGE: Are First Borns Really ‘Test Machines’0.00 / 0.00
1
“We are not talking about money for the senators. This is for projects within our senatorial districts. If you have road, water, or training programmes, all should aggregate to a particular amount,” the lawmaker revealed in a podcast released on Saturday.

Asked if he got as much as N1 billion in allocation, the senator replied, “Of course, I did. That’s why I am who I am. But these are projects for my people.”

Nwoko’s revelation is coming amid the recent controversy of budget padding alleged by Senator Abdul Ningi of the 2024 budget with an extra N3.7 trillion, a fund not tied to any extra project.

While the Red Chamber has denied any wrongdoing, some senators have come out to clarify the amount allocated to them for constituency projects in their various districts.

In reaction to the developments, Nwoko made it clear that the allocated funds are for financing projects, not for personal reimbursement of individual senators.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gowon, Obasanjo, Anyaoku, others dialogue on Nigeria’s future March 18
Next article
Lawmakers’ Budget Padding Scandal: Unveiling the Corruption in Constituency Projects
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Appeal Court declares Okolie as Ihonor of Ogwashi-Uku

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin has declared...

Scandal in the Senate, by Obi Nwakanma

Naija247news Naija247news -
Who oversees the overseer? This is the great question...

Constituency projects: Legislators manipulating Nigerians, by Tonnie Iredia

Naija247news Naija247news -
Federal legislators in Nigeria especially senators imagine that...

Sanwo-Olu: The untold story, by Dele Sobowale

Naija247news Naija247news -
Facts speak for themselves”. That is what most of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Appeal Court declares Okolie as Ihonor of Ogwashi-Uku

Cases & Trials 0
The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin has declared...

Scandal in the Senate, by Obi Nwakanma

Nigerianism 0
Who oversees the overseer? This is the great question...

Constituency projects: Legislators manipulating Nigerians, by Tonnie Iredia

Nigerianism 0
Federal legislators in Nigeria especially senators imagine that...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading