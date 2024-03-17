Menu
“Human Rights Advocate Decries Tragic Loss of Soldiers in Delta State Crisis”

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

Human rights advocate Deji Adeyanju, Convenor of Concerned Nigerians, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that resulted in the loss of lives of the Commanding Officer, two majors, one captain, and twelve soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion. In a statement issued to the press, Adeyanju condemned the heinous act and called on Nigerian authorities to spare no effort in ensuring that the perpetrators face justice.

The attack occurred during a communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State, where 16 soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, stationed in the Bomadi local government area, were assaulted by youths.

Expressing his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, Adeyanju remarked, “It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of soldiers killed in Delta State. The news of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of the Commanding Officer, two majors, one captain, and twelve soldiers from the 18

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

