Political parties

Gowon, Obasanjo, Anyaoku, others dialogue on Nigeria’s future March 18

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Eminent Nigerians, including former Heads of State and Presidents such as Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Abdulsalami Abubakar, will convene in Lagos on Monday, March 18, for a crucial dialogue on Nigeria’s future. Notable dignitaries expected to attend include Emeka Anyaoku, Wole Soyinka, TY Danjuma, Ango Abdullahi, Edwin Clark, and Alani Akinrinade, among others.

The focus of the dialogue, to be held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos, is on addressing constitutional issues and fostering national consensus, particularly concerning how to ensure Nigeria’s prosperity and unity amidst its diverse population.

The event, organized by the Patriots, aims to honor the late Prof Ben Nwabueze SAN, a leading advocate for national dialogue, and to contribute to the ongoing constitution review process initiated by the National Assembly.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

