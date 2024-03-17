Farmers Across Nigeria Sound Alarm on Insecurity Threatening Food Production

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Farmers nationwide are sounding the alarm over escalating insecurity, which they claim has driven them from their farmlands and is heightening the risk of food shortages.

Ayodele Ojo, National President of the Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria (CPFAN), expressed grave concern during a press briefing in Akure, highlighting the rampant killings of farmers and destruction of farmlands.

Ojo emphasized that the incessant attacks pose a significant threat to food security, with many farmers abandoning their fields due to fear of violence, kidnapping, and ransom demands by bandits who have taken control of agricultural areas.

He alleged that some of the perpetrators are Fulani herdsmen who now dominate farmlands, further exacerbating the crisis.

The situation, Ojo warned, could lead to a shortage of food in the coming year if not urgently addressed. He also vehemently rejected the proposal for grazing zones for herders, arguing that it would only worsen the already dire situation.

In response to recent statements by President Bola Tinubu advocating for grazing zones, Ojo urged the National Assembly to scrutinize the proposal, emphasizing the need for increased investment in agriculture and enhanced security measures to safeguard farmers and food production.

He called for collaborative efforts between the government and farmers to address the challenges and ensure food abundance in Nigeria, reaffirming their commitment to securing the nation’s status as the “giant of Africa.”