Falana Urges FG to End Reprisal Attacks in Delta Community

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the Federal Government to halt the reprisal attacks by Nigerian Army soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State. Falana’s statement, released to newsmen on Sunday, called for an end to the violence and a thorough investigation into the incidents.

The recent clashes stem from an ambush by irate youths on soldiers deployed to quell a communal clash in Okuama. Fifteen soldiers were reportedly killed, sparking reprisal attacks and further violence in the area.

Expressing concern over the escalating situation, Falana emphasized the need for a halt to the killings of civilians and a full probe into the events. He condemned the brutal killings of soldiers and called for the prosecution of those responsible for the attacks.

Furthermore, Falana urged the military authorities to refrain from destroying the properties of innocent people in the affected communities, citing the illegality of collective punishment under domestic and international law. He called on the Delta State Government to ensure the prosecution of both civilian and military suspects involved in the violence.

Falana also called for compensation for the families of the slain officers and soldiers, emphasizing the need for justice and deterrence against future violence.

In a related incident on March 14, 2024, troops on a peacekeeping mission in Okuoma community, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, were attacked by irate youths. Despite the brutal killings of military personnel, Falana commended the military for resisting the temptation of reprisal attacks, urging thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators by the Nigeria Police Force.