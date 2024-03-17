Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Falana Urges FG to End Reprisal Attacks in Delta Community

By: Naija247news

Date:

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the Federal Government to halt the reprisal attacks by Nigerian Army soldiers in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State. Falana’s statement, released to newsmen on Sunday, called for an end to the violence and a thorough investigation into the incidents.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The recent clashes stem from an ambush by irate youths on soldiers deployed to quell a communal clash in Okuama. Fifteen soldiers were reportedly killed, sparking reprisal attacks and further violence in the area.

Expressing concern over the escalating situation, Falana emphasized the need for a halt to the killings of civilians and a full probe into the events. He condemned the brutal killings of soldiers and called for the prosecution of those responsible for the attacks.

Furthermore, Falana urged the military authorities to refrain from destroying the properties of innocent people in the affected communities, citing the illegality of collective punishment under domestic and international law. He called on the Delta State Government to ensure the prosecution of both civilian and military suspects involved in the violence.

Falana also called for compensation for the families of the slain officers and soldiers, emphasizing the need for justice and deterrence against future violence.

In a related incident on March 14, 2024, troops on a peacekeeping mission in Okuoma community, Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, were attacked by irate youths. Despite the brutal killings of military personnel, Falana commended the military for resisting the temptation of reprisal attacks, urging thorough investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators by the Nigeria Police Force.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Military Demolishes Houses in Okuama Amid Escalating Tensions
Next article
“Oyedepo Announces Relief Material Distribution Date Amid Economic Hardships”
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Oyedepo Announces Relief Material Distribution Date Amid Economic Hardships”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Presiding Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church...

Military Demolishes Houses in Okuama Amid Escalating Tensions

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In Okuama community, Delta State, soldiers are demolishing houses...

Appeal Court declares Okolie as Ihonor of Ogwashi-Uku

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin has declared...

Scandal in the Senate, by Obi Nwakanma

Naija247news Naija247news -
Who oversees the overseer? This is the great question...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Oyedepo Announces Relief Material Distribution Date Amid Economic Hardships”

Church News 0
Presiding Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church...

Military Demolishes Houses in Okuama Amid Escalating Tensions

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
In Okuama community, Delta State, soldiers are demolishing houses...

Appeal Court declares Okolie as Ihonor of Ogwashi-Uku

Cases & Trials 0
The Court of Appeal sitting in Benin has declared...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading