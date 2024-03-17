“Delta Tragedy: Defence Headquarters Orders Arrests After Killing of Commanding Officer and Soldiers”

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has issued orders for the arrest of several youths in Delta State following the killing of a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 Soldiers. According to Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, the Acting Director of Defence Information, the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, stationed in Bomadi local government area of Delta State, were attacked by community youths on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

In a statement released to the press on Saturday, Gusau explained that the troops were responding to a distress call stemming from a communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State. He lamented that the reinforcement team, led by the Commanding Officer, was also ambushed, resulting in the tragic deaths of the Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 Soldiers.

In response to the incident, General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has ordered an immediate investigation and the apprehension of those responsible.