South South

“Delta State Governor Condemns Killing of Officers, Vows Action for Justice”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has strongly condemned the unprovoked killing of officers and soldiers attached to 63 Brigade in Okuama community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state. He expressed his condolences to the military and the families of the deceased.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, Governor Oborevwori denounced the violence and loss of lives, describing it as antithetical to the culture of Deltans. He emphasized that such actions contradict the values of peace and security promoted by the state government through its MORE agenda.

Governor Oborevwori extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers and soldiers, as well as to the Nigerian Army and the Armed Forces of Nigeria as a whole. He assured that the state government would take all necessary actions to address the situation.

