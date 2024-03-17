Dangote Commends Lagos Government’s Consumer Rights Advocacy

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Hajia Fatima Aliko Dangote, the Group Executive Director of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), expressed appreciation to the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) for successfully hosting the 2024 World Consumer Rights Day. She emphasized consumers’ entitlement to accurate, transparent, and comprehensible information about products and services, especially in today’s era of abundant but sometimes misleading information.

In her remarks, Fatima Aliko Dangote underscored the importance of ethical business practices that prioritize consumer welfare and environmental sustainability. She urged businesses to uphold fundamental consumer rights, including safety, information, choice, redress, and a healthy environment, emphasizing Dangote Group’s commitment to meeting these standards across its diverse product lines.

Highlighting the significance of effective grievance mechanisms, she mentioned the establishment of the Dangote Group Customer Care Centre, dedicated to addressing customers’ needs, demands, and complaints promptly and effectively. Fatima Dangote stressed the importance of robust regulatory frameworks and collective action to safeguard consumer rights and address emerging challenges in the sector.

In conclusion, she called for continued collaboration between stakeholders and regulatory bodies to ensure consumer protection in the marketplace.