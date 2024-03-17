Christopher Kolade: Politicians of Nigeria’s 1963-1966 first republic served unwavering patriotism.

Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, criticizes today’s politicians for prioritizing personal gain over national welfare. Speaking on Channels Television’s Amazing Africans, Kolade reflected on his decision to refrain from politics, citing concerns about compromising his principles.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

He contrasted the current political landscape with that of the First Republic, praising the politicians of that era for their selfless dedication to Nigeria’s progress. He noted that they prioritized national interests over personal gain, even enduring imprisonment and hardship for their beliefs.

Kolade shared his reluctance to enter politics due to the perceived divergence between political practices and his values. Despite opportunities to engage politically, he chose to remain true to himself.

Regarding his appointment as chair of the Subsidy Re-investment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) under the Goodluck Jonathan administration, Kolade recalled facing advice against accepting the role to safeguard his reputation. However, he ultimately decided to accept the position, believing that someone had to take on the responsibility despite the risks.

Although he faced criticism and concerns about his reputation, Kolade remained steadfast in his decision, relying on his faith and conviction to guide him through challenges. He later resigned from the role in 2013 due to concerns about corruption and transparency issues, reaffirming his commitment to integrity and accountability.