Budget padding controversy: ACF Criticizes Senator Ningi’s Suspension, Seeks Transparent Investigation

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) expressed disapproval of Senator Abdul Ningi’s suspension over allegations of budget padding. Ningi’s claims led to his three-month suspension by the Senate, which the ACF deemed hasty, urging for an impartial inquiry instead.

The organization stressed the need for transparency, stating that the interests of Northern communities, which Ningi represented, were jeopardized. The ACF advocated for a thorough investigation by a Senate committee and lamented the absence of representation for Bauchi Central during the suspension period.

Additionally, it urged the Senate to handle criticisms with care, emphasizing the importance of constructive debates for democratic progress.