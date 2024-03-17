ASI Surges by 3.71% Weekly Amid Bargain Hunting, Amidst High CPI Figures

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The local equities market witnessed a notable surge of 3.71% week-on-week, driven by bargain hunting activities and anticipation of corporate earnings, despite the staggering Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for February reaching 31.70%. This positive movement propelled the All-Share Index (ASI) to reach 105,085.25 index points, while the total market capitalization soared to N59.42 trillion.

Renewed bullish sentiment, particularly in financial stocks, contributed to the robust performance, resulting in a substantial year-to-date return of 40.54%. However, despite the overall optimism, trading activity saw a decline in weekly deals by 13.27% and average traded volume by 17.80%, reflecting subdued market participation despite rising investor interest.

Sectoral performance remained mostly upbeat, with the exception of the OIL & GAS index, which recorded a modest loss. Conversely, BANKING, INSURANCE, CONSUMER GOODS, and INDUSTRIAL sectors experienced positive movements. Key stocks like JBERGER, NEM, MTNN, GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and others led the gainers’ chart, while some stocks such as INTENEGINS and SUNUASSUR experienced notable declines.

Looking ahead, Cowry Research anticipates continued bullish sentiment driven by expectations of more corporate releases and dividend announcements. Investors are advised to capitalize on low valuations and focus on stocks with sound fundamentals amidst ongoing market dynamics.