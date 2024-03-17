Menu
Nigeria Stock Exchange

ASI Surges by 3.71% Weekly Amid Bargain Hunting, Amidst High CPI Figures

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

 

The local equities market witnessed a notable surge of 3.71% week-on-week, driven by bargain hunting activities and anticipation of corporate earnings, despite the staggering Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for February reaching 31.70%. This positive movement propelled the All-Share Index (ASI) to reach 105,085.25 index points, while the total market capitalization soared to N59.42 trillion.

Renewed bullish sentiment, particularly in financial stocks, contributed to the robust performance, resulting in a substantial year-to-date return of 40.54%. However, despite the overall optimism, trading activity saw a decline in weekly deals by 13.27% and average traded volume by 17.80%, reflecting subdued market participation despite rising investor interest.

Sectoral performance remained mostly upbeat, with the exception of the OIL & GAS index, which recorded a modest loss. Conversely, BANKING, INSURANCE, CONSUMER GOODS, and INDUSTRIAL sectors experienced positive movements. Key stocks like JBERGER, NEM, MTNN, GTCO, ZENITHBANK, and others led the gainers’ chart, while some stocks such as INTENEGINS and SUNUASSUR experienced notable declines.

Looking ahead, Cowry Research anticipates continued bullish sentiment driven by expectations of more corporate releases and dividend announcements. Investors are advised to capitalize on low valuations and focus on stocks with sound fundamentals amidst ongoing market dynamics.

Fishout Culprits behind soldiers killings in Okuoma, Tinubu Charges CDS
LASG and FHA Join Forces to Provide Affordable Housing Solutions for Nigerians
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a veteran Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur, and the visionary Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. With an extensive career spanning over 16 years in financial journalism, Godwin possesses a wealth of experience that seamlessly bridges both traditional and digital media landscapes. His journey in journalism commenced at Business Day, Nigeria, where he laid the foundation for his prolific career. In 2010, Godwin took a bold step by founding Naija247news Media, a platform that has since become a prominent player in delivering timely and accurate news. Educationally, Godwin Okafor holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the prestigious Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. His commitment to continuous learning led him to the Lagos Business School, where he further honed his skills. Additionally, he is recognized as a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania, having successfully completed the Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists. Throughout his illustrious career, Godwin has earned acclaim by winning numerous journalism awards, a testament to his dedication to excellence in reporting. Beyond his role as a Financial Journalist, Godwin Okafor wears the hat of the Chairman at Emmerich Resources Limited, the publishing entity behind Naija247news. His visionary leadership has played a pivotal role in shaping the media landscape and establishing Naija247news as a trusted source of information. Godwin Okafor's multifaceted expertise, commitment to journalistic integrity, and leadership in the realm of business journalism underscore his influential presence in both the media and entrepreneurial spheres.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

