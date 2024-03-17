APC Backs Senate President Amid Budget Padding Controversy

Following allegations of insertions of suspicious projects to the tune of over N3 trillion in the 2024 budget by the Senate, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown its weight behind the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The party said calls for Akpabio to resign were misplaced.

Also, APC in a statement from its publicity directorate on Friday evening described the PDP as a meddlesome interloper. It said PDP’s call for Akpabio to step aside over the matter of an undisclosed amount of money being budgeted for a project in a country that does not exist was a deliberate attempt to cause confusion and distract the government from focusing on delivering its promises to Nigerians.

The statement read in part: “The call by the PDP for the Senate President to resign over a baseless allegation is not only laughable but also shows the extent to which the opposition party is willing to go to discredit the APC-led government.

“The APC wishes to state categorically that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has the full support of the party leadership and members in the National Assembly. We believe in his integrity and commitment to the development of our nation.”

The party urged Nigerians to disregard the allegations and remain focused on supporting the government’s efforts to tackle the country’s challenges and improve the lives of its citizens.