Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

APC Backs Senate President Amid Budget Padding Controversy

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Following allegations of insertions of suspicious projects to the tune of over N3 trillion in the 2024 budget by the Senate, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has thrown its weight behind the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The party said calls for Akpabio to resign were misplaced.

Also, APC in a statement from its publicity directorate on Friday evening described the PDP as a meddlesome interloper. It said PDP’s call for Akpabio to step aside over the matter of an undisclosed amount of money being budgeted for a project in a country that does not exist was a deliberate attempt to cause confusion and distract the government from focusing on delivering its promises to Nigerians.

The statement read in part: “The call by the PDP for the Senate President to resign over a baseless allegation is not only laughable but also shows the extent to which the opposition party is willing to go to discredit the APC-led government.

“The APC wishes to state categorically that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has the full support of the party leadership and members in the National Assembly. We believe in his integrity and commitment to the development of our nation.”

The party urged Nigerians to disregard the allegations and remain focused on supporting the government’s efforts to tackle the country’s challenges and improve the lives of its citizens.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Delta Tragedy: Defence Headquarters Orders Arrests After Killing of Commanding Officer and Soldiers”
Next article
“Human Rights Advocate Decries Tragic Loss of Soldiers in Delta State Crisis”
Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Red Sea Cable Sabotage: Omokri, security experts “Call for African Leaders to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, and security expert Dr....

“Police Rescue Over 50 Foreigners Deceived by Job Scam in Lagos”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Yesterday, over 50 individuals, including children from neighboring African...

“Delta State Governor Condemns Killing of Officers, Vows Action for Justice”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has strongly...

“Human Rights Advocate Decries Tragic Loss of Soldiers in Delta State Crisis”

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
Human rights advocate Deji Adeyanju, Convenor of Concerned Nigerians,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Red Sea Cable Sabotage: Omokri, security experts “Call for African Leaders to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure

South South 0
Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, and security expert Dr....

“Police Rescue Over 50 Foreigners Deceived by Job Scam in Lagos”

Nigeria Police Force 0
Yesterday, over 50 individuals, including children from neighboring African...

“Delta State Governor Condemns Killing of Officers, Vows Action for Justice”

South South 0
Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has strongly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading