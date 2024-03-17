Anambra lawmakers to Soludo: Stop playing tribal politics with Ayamelum’s roads infrastructure

Some members of the Anambra State House of Assembly have pleaded with the state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo to extend his ongoing road construction across the state to Ayamelum local government area.

The lawmakers said they are worried that the only road that links the local government with the rest of the state is in a deplorable condition, with the attendant inconveniences to the people of the area who are mostly farmers.

Led by Hon Abuchi Udemezue, who raised the motion on the floor of the house, they called on the governor to direct the state Commissioner for Works to link up roads in communities in Awka North to Ayamelum for economic and security purposes.

According to the lawmakers, doing so will, apart from opening up the area, reduce insecurity in Ayamelum, as the only road that leads in and out of the local government is frequently manned by kidnappers, thereby making everyone who uses the road a victim.

Udemezue said: “We are calling on the state Governor Soludo to extend the ongoing construction of Amansea /Awba Ofemili Road in Awka North local government area to Umerum in Ayamelum.

“Further aware of the economic potentials that will be realized by the state government, if Ayamelum LGA is connected to the state capital by Amansea/Awba Ofemili Road through Umerum as it will ease the cost of transporting agricultural goods and produce from Ayamelum LGA to Awka, the State Capital.

“Also, mindful that the single route in and out of Ayamelum has been a security threat, an alternative route will throw more challenges to the kidnappers and other criminals operating on this only route in and out of Ayamelum LGA and its environs.”

Other lawmakers who supported the motion included; Hon Ebuka Igwe, Hon Noble igwe Hon Patrick Udoba, Hon Obi Nweke, Hon Jude Ngobili, Hon Jude Umennujiego, Hon Ikwunne Chimezie, among others.