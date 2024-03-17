Menu
Analysts See March Inflation Surge to 34%, Expect MPC Interest Rate Hike

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

  • Nigeria’s Inflation Hits 28-Year High at 31.70% in February 2024 Amid Economic Challenges
  • Inflationary Pressures Persist in Nigeria, Food Inflation Peaks at 37.92% in February
  • Continued Depreciation of Naira Contributes to Nigeria’s Rising Inflation, Forecasted to Reach 34% in March

The latest inflation data from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals a troubling surge in Nigeria’s headline inflation, soaring to a staggering 31.70% in February 2024, marking its highest level in 28 years. This persistent upward trend, observed for fourteen consecutive months, reflects a complex array of challenges gripping the nation’s economy.

Chief among these challenges are mounting insecurity disrupting crucial food production regions, compounded by the cascading impact of petrol subsidy removal and upward adjustments in exchange rates. The steep rise from January’s 29.90% inflation rate not only exceeds market expectations but also approaches our forecasted 32%.

The acceleration of headline inflation, unprecedented since April 1996, is expected to persist as inflationary pressures continue to mount. The sharp increase, particularly driven by a surge in food prices to 37.9%, underscores the acute vulnerability of Nigeria’s food supply chain.

Moreover, structural challenges within the food and agriculture sector have exacerbated supply constraints, further fueling inflationary pressures. Staple commodities such as bread, cereals, potatoes, and meat have seen significant price hikes, pushing food inflation to its highest level since August 2005.

Core inflation, excluding volatile agricultural produces and energy prices, stood at 25.13% in February 2024, the highest since March 2004. Notably, the highest increases were recorded in prices of transportation, housing rentals, medical services, and pharmaceutical products.

Inflation rates varied across states, with Kogi, Oyo, and Bauchi experiencing the highest year-on-year increases, while Borno, Taraba, and Benue recorded the slowest rises. Similarly, month-on-month inflation saw significant spikes in Kwara, Kebbi, and Adamawa, while Katsina, Cross River, and Benue reported the slowest rises.

Looking ahead, inflationary pressures are expected to persist throughout the year, exacerbated by insecurity challenges in the food supply chain, increased electricity tariffs, removal of petrol subsidies, and currency devaluation. Despite aggressive measures taken by the Monetary Policy Committee, including a recent 4% hike in the policy rate to 22.75%, inflation continues to pose significant challenges to the economy.

Anticipating further upward pressure on inflation components, we project Nigeria’s headline inflation to reach 34% in March 2024, driven by the pass-through effect of naira devaluation and rising living costs.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
