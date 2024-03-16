Menu
“Western Companies Stay in Russia Despite Conflict, Austria Aims for Gas Independence by 2027”

By: Kudirat Bukola

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg disclosed that despite some foreign companies exiting Russia due to the conflict with Ukraine, many Western firms, including Austrian ones, are still operating there. Schallenberg emphasized the importance of adhering to international sanctions against Russia and criticized President Putin for using gas and grain as leverage.

Austria aims to reduce its reliance on Russian gas by 2027. Amid pressure from the US, Raiffeisen Bank International has scaled back its operations in Russia but remains hesitant to withdraw entirely due to significant profits generated there.

While some companies left Russia, others have stayed or rebranded under Russian ownership. According to Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, about 20% of major European and US companies have left the Russian market, but the remainder have maintained or increased their investments.

