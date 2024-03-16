Menu
Diplomacy

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, Lee Satterfield will travel to Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria.

Lee Satterfield’s visit is expected to focus on key bilateral priorities, including expanding access to education and bolstering economic opportunities through the creative arts.

A statement on the visit noted that “Satterfield’s trip to Nigeria builds on a recent visit by Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and reinforces the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to Africa by focusing on people-to-people connections between Americans and Nigerians.”

Vanguard had reported that Blinken, US secretary of state, paid an official visit to Nigeria, in January, noting that American entrepreneurs and companies are ready to invest in the Nigerian economy.

“We have tech giants that have teamed up with their Nigerian counterparts to help meet President Tinubu’s one million digital jobs initiative.”

