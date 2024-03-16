UPDATE: Nigerian Army Commander, Two Majors, Captain, and 12 Soldiers Slain by Assailants in Delta

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa, has ordered an immediate investigation and the arrest of individuals responsible for the killing of a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and 12 soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Battalion in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State.

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, revealed this in a statement on Saturday, stating that the military personnel were slain on Thursday during a peace mission to Okuama community in Bomadi Local Government Area.

According to Gusau, the troops were ambushed and killed by youths from the community following a distress call related to a communal crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State.

Gen. Musa has instructed an immediate investigation into the tragic incident and the apprehension of those responsible. The Delta State Government has been informed of the situation.

Despite the setback, the military remains resolute in its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the nation. Authorities have made a few arrests, with further efforts underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack.