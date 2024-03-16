Menu
Quoted Companies

Standard Bank Navigates Naira Devaluation Woes, Posts Strong Results

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria-Exposed Companies Navigate Naira Devaluation

Standard Bank emerged from the financial year relatively unscathed despite the challenges posed by Nigeria’s currency devaluation. Yinka Sanni, Chief Executive of Standard Bank Africa Regions, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s reforms despite the impact on earnings, believing they will benefit the country and the bank in the long run.

The group observed mixed currency movements across its portfolio of countries, with Nigeria taking steps to liberalize the naira during the reporting period. This resulted in weaker currencies on average by the end of the year.

Nigeria’s decision to devalue its currency for the second time in eight months significantly affected companies operating in the country. MTN, for example, warned investors of profit declines due to the rapid devaluation of the naira, impacting its financial results.

In contrast, Standard Bank’s resilience was evident in its annual results, with headline earnings rising by 27% to R42.9 billion. The bank’s presence in Africa regions outperformed its performance in South Africa, reflecting its long-standing success in the region.

Arno Daehnke, Chief Finance and Value Management Officer of Standard Bank, highlighted the group’s focus on future profits outside of South Africa, emphasizing the diversity of its offerings. CEO Sim Tshabalala predicted a 4% growth rate for the sub-Saharan economy in 2024, with South Africa expected to see improved growth as electricity supply issues are addressed.

Godwin Okafor
