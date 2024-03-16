Menu
Senator Ned Nwoko Calls for Harnessing Talents Behind Illegal Arms Factory Discovery for National Development

By: The Editor

Date:

Senator Ned Nwoko (PDP-Delta) has expressed concern over the recent discovery of an illegal bomb and arms factory in a community in Delta State by the Nigerian Army. In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Saturday, Nwoko emphasized the national significance of the discovery.

He acknowledged the need for decisive action to curb the proliferation of illegal arms manufacturing. However, Nwoko also highlighted the potential of the talents behind such factories to contribute positively to national development if redirected towards legitimate industries.

The discovery, made by troops of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Onicha-Olona community, presented an opportunity for transformation, according to Nwoko. He suggested that the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) should engage individuals with such skills and provide legal avenues for their expertise to flourish.

Nwoko emphasized the importance of harnessing indigenous talents for the greater good, especially in light of Nigeria’s economic challenges and escalating arms imports. He stressed the need for rational solutions to address discoveries like the illegal arms factory, advocating for proactive measures to utilize the potential of skilled individuals for national security and technological advancement.

Additionally, Nwoko highlighted the role of the Ministry of Science and Technology in supporting and acknowledging indigenous scientists and technologists. He called for a system that embraces and funds inventions and special skills to foster technological growth, job creation, and innovation in Nigeria.

In conclusion, Nwoko emphasized the importance of harnessing and supporting the talents of individuals like the one behind the illegal arms factory, suggesting that their skills could be put to productive use for the benefit of the nation.

JUST IN: Ooni of Ife and Queen Tobi Philips Welcome Twins
