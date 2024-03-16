Menu
Political parties

Senator Gabriel Suswam, Declares Bid for PDP National Chairmanship

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Senator Gabriel Suswam, former Governor of Benue State, has officially declared his candidacy for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Making his announcement, Suswam addressed the Benue chapter of the PDP State Working Committee (SWC) and the PDP Caucus of the Benue North East Senatorial Zone in separate meetings held in Makurdi and Katsina Ala Local towns.

Suswam, who previously represented Katsina Ala, Ukum, and Logo Federal constituency from 1999 to 2007 before serving as Governor from 2007 to 2015, expressed his candidacy following the tradition of the PDP. He emphasized his suitability to succeed the former PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Seeking the support of PDP members from Benue North East Senatorial zone and the SWC of the PDP in Benue state, Suswam highlighted the importance of endorsements from key party leaders in Benue, including former Governor Samuel Ortom, Senator David Mark, Senator Abba Moro, and the SWC.

Various party figures, including National BOT member Chief Mrs. Margaret Icheen, 2023 Governorship candidate Hon. Titus Uba, zonal party chairman Hon. Azua Ashongu, North Central secretary Hon. Maurice Tsav, and several others expressed confidence in Suswam’s leadership, passing votes of confidence on his candidacy.

Yetunde Kolawole
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

