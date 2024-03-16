“Russia’s Future Under Putin: Five Scenarios and Western Response”

This weekend, Vladimir Putin is set to secure another term as Russia’s president in a rigged election, extending his rule until at least 2030. Yet, despite this inevitability, there’s surprisingly little discussion about what this next term might entail for Russia and the world. With Russia’s domestic situation more unstable than ever, exacerbated by economic woes and conflicts like Ukraine, it’s crucial to consider potential future scenarios and how the West should prepare.

Scenario #1: Democracy Flowers (Likelihood: 5-10%)

While the hope for a democratic Russia is appealing, recent events like the suspicious death of Alexei Navalny have dealt significant blows to this possibility. Although Navalny’s martyrdom could ignite pro-democratic movements, the current political landscape in Russia makes this scenario unlikely by 2030. The West should support democratic forces in neighboring countries like Ukraine to indirectly influence Russia’s trajectory.

Scenario #2: Russia Disintegrates (Likelihood: 10-15%)

The possibility of Russia fracturing along ethnonationalist lines cannot be dismissed, especially considering historical precedents and ongoing tensions within the federation. While not imminent, prolonged conflicts and discontent could increase the likelihood of this scenario. The West should prepare for territorial reorganization and encourage democratic forces across Russia’s regions.

Scenario #3: Nationalists Rising (Likelihood: 15-20%)

Recent events, including a renegade militia’s near-march on Moscow, highlight the potential for nationalist movements to challenge Putin’s regime. Although such scenarios are not inevitable, simmering frustrations and wealth inequalities could fuel nationalist uprisings. The West should strengthen sanctions and diplomatic ties with Russia’s neighbors to contain expansionist ambitions.

Scenario #4: A Technocratic Reset (Likelihood: 20-25%)

Amid Russia’s economic struggles and ongoing conflicts, the emergence of a technocratic elite could lead to a new government promising a return to normalcy. While not democratic, this scenario could offer opportunities for limited reforms and diplomatic engagement. However, caution is warranted, as previous “reset” attempts with Russia have faltered.

Scenario #5: Long Live President Putin (Likelihood: 45-50%)

The most likely scenario is Putin’s continued rule, bolstered by a weakened opposition and geopolitical dynamics. However, challenges like economic stagnation and casualties in Ukraine could strain Putin’s grip on power. The West should maintain pressure through sanctions and support for democratic forces, emphasizing the benefits of a post-Putin Russia.

In conclusion, Russia’s future under Putin’s next term remains uncertain, with various potential trajectories and corresponding implications for the West. It’s essential for policymakers to consider these scenarios and adopt proactive strategies to safeguard Western interests while promoting stability and democratic values in the region.