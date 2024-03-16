Russia Validates its Partnership with Republic of Congo

By Kestér Kenn Klomegâh

Over the years, Russia and the Republic of Congo have had good bilateral relations and, undoubtedly, there are still prospects for strengthening these relations especially in the economy and security spheres as underlined during the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Denis Sassou-Nguesso in the Kremlin.

“Our countries have always had friendly relations that have been developing this way for 55 years now. Our trade is growing – by over 60 percent – although, unfortunately, the numbers in absolute terms are still modest. But, we have good potential in several industries, such as energy, the processing industry and agriculture,” Putin said, welcoming the Congolese delegation.

Vladimir Putin held an official meeting with Sassou-Nguesso, in Novo-Ogaryovo near Moscow. With high hopes to raise the relations from the previous visits to Moscow, Sassou-Nguesso during the meeting assertively asked Russia for support and assistance in bringing total peace in central Africa. The central African countries include the Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Central African Republic, Cameroon and Chad.

“We preside over the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region. We are playing a stabilizing role in Africa that can bring peace to this region. We want to stabilize the situation as a whole. We hope that Russia will act side by side with us to create peace in the African region,” he said.

With regard to the economic cooperation, the Congolese leader briefed Putin about some steps that have already been taken and concretely asked for Russia’s engagement. “You know that in economic terms there was a certain crisis associated with a decrease in oil prices. This crisis affected us, but we are gradually recovering. Now we are negotiating with the IMF on obtaining loans. We are negotiating with the IMF Executive Board and hope to get support for this matter from our Russian friends,” he added.

After the official talks between Putin and Sassou-Nguesso, a package of documents were signed, including intergovernmental agreements on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and mass communications. The documents concerning the settlement of the Republic of Congo’s debt to the Russian Federation under previously issued loans, cooperation between the Russian Interior Ministry and the Congolese Ministry of the Interior and Decentralization, cooperation in agriculture, and sending Russian military experts to the Republic of Congo.

In addition, documents on the relations between Lukoil and the State Oil Company of the Republic of Congo as well as between Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK) and the National Petroleum Company of Congo were signed.

The Pipe Metallurgical Company (TMK) is Russia’s leading pipe manufacturer. The project is to build a major oil pipeline, running more than 1,300 km from the port city of Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo to the border with Cameroon. Leading Russian companies, including LUKOIL and Yandex, operate effectively in the republic. Rosatom plans to launch a number of large projects. By the way, there is no doubt that trade and economic cooperation has significant growth potential.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister, Alexander Fomin, told journalists that the Republic of Congo has had a lot of Russian-made military and special hardware since the Soviet times, and some of it might yet serve Congo’s defense capability for a long time. Russian specialists will train Congolese specialists and help them repair this hardware.

“This includes armored and lightly-armored hardware, rocket and conventional artillery, helicopters and so on and so forth. This hardware certainly requires professional operation, service, maintenance, repairs and modernization,” Fomin said.

In an interview with Itar-TASS News Agency, Sassou-Nguesso underscored that “Russia is an important country, a strategic partner that may play its role in the period when Africa is looking for cooperation in building a new world in the region, building infrastructure, new economic and security systems. The African people want to develop their economy and to establish themselves on the global arena. Russia may hold a strategic position on this issue.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, held a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso. Volodin told him that “working within the framework of the parliamentary dimension with African countries is a priority for us. It is a pleasure that you have the opportunity to address the members of the State Duma. We would like to know your proposals, which are very important for us, taking into account the necessity to develop more actively cooperation within the framework of inter-parliamentary contacts.”

In his address to the State Duma, Sassou-Nguesso reminded them that he had repeatedly been in various status in the Soviet Union and now in Russia. “It is a great honour to be in Russia and meet old friends, as these are the prerequisites for the development of bilateral cooperation. Meeting with representatives of the Russian people is symbolic,” said the President of the Republic of Congo.

The Congolese leader proposed to strengthen the mutual strategic partnership between Russia and the Republic of Congo, and assist the Congo in the process of diversifying the economy in the interests and for the benefit of both countries.

“Today, Russia remains the most important player, a very active player, which undoubtedly participates in global governance in our common family of nations. Russia should continue to strengthen strategic partnership on mutually beneficial terms and assist the Congo in the process of diversifying our economy in the interests and for the benefits of the two countries,” he told the State Duma.

Experts are, of course, concerned about the significance of the visit. In an emailed comment, South African based Senior Analyst on BRICS and African policy, argued that many African countries, including the Congo, view such official visits as steps to sustain political contacts and as a key instrument for building economic cooperation especially those necessary for attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He, however, suggested that “existing cooperation agreements between Russia and many African countries have to be implemented with renewed vigour and consistency” alongside other previous pledges that have been made, at least, during the past decade. Given that Russia and Africa have confidence in building new relations on Soviet past, then there might be the possibility to create a wider platform, both formal and informal, for collaboration and cooperation.

Last year’s growth in trade was primarily due to boosting Russia’s exports of foodstuffs and agricultural goods to the Republic of Congo. Thus, bilateral trade reached US$38.4 million, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service.

Nearly 80% of the population still live in abject poverty despite the fact that the country boasts of huge resources. The Republic of Congo has become the fourth largest oil producer in the Gulf of Guinea, providing the country with a high degree of potential prosperity despite political and economic instability in some areas and unequal distribution of oil revenue nationwide. It has large untapped mineral wealth, large untapped metal, gold, iron and phosphate deposits. In 2018, the Republic of the Congo joined the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.