Revitalizing the Ibom Deeper Seaport Project

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has reinvigorated the technical committee overseeing the Ibom deeper seaport project, signaling a renewed focus on its realization.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Following a meeting with committee members and technical partners, the governor allocated a new office space for the committee in Uyo, the state capital, emphasizing the importance of providing them with adequate infrastructure.

With recent government actions, including awarding a contract for a road leading to the seaport site, Governor Eno expressed confidence in the project’s progress.

Commitment to Progress

“The pursuit for the seaport project is back on track,” affirmed Governor Eno. “We have had a good discussion, and we have commenced the whole process again.”

He highlighted the significance of the steps taken, stating, “We are all ready now, we are back, and you will begin to see activities geared towards the realization of the Ibom Deep Seaport.”

A New Era of Development

The Chairperson of the committee, Mrs. Mfon Usoro, praised the governor’s support, stating that the project will not only enhance the state’s global maritime presence but also serve as a vital economic hub for West and Central Africa.

With Governor Umo Eno’s gesture, committee members and consultants were rejuvenated to work even more assiduously towards the accomplishment of the project.