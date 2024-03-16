Resign if you’re desperate to replace Abure, LP replies NLC president

**Labour Party Leadership Crisis Escalates as NWC Accuses NLC President of Interference**

The leadership crisis within the Labour Party has intensified following allegations leveled by the National Working Committee (NWC) against Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The NWC accuses Ajaero of attempting to oust Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, in a bid to take his place.

This development comes in response to an open letter penned by the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission on Friday, which criticized Abure and the NWC for planning a clandestine national convention in Umuahia, Abia State’s capital, on March 27. The commission alleged that this convention aimed to reinstall Abure as the party’s sole administrator, a move deemed illegal and against the interests of stakeholders, particularly the NLC.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Labour Party leadership condemned the directive from the NLC, asserting that it was orchestrated by Ajaero as part of his ambition to assume the party’s national chairmanship. In a statement titled ‘Resign as NLC President to Contest LP Chairmanship, Labour Party advises Joe Ajero,’ the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, emphasized that the party would not yield to orders from non-members and urged Ajaero to resign from NLC if he desired to contest the LP chairmanship.

Furthermore, LP emphasized the significance of grassroots involvement in politics and emphasized its autonomy from NLC’s influence. Despite the NLC’s stance, LP affirmed its commitment to proceed with the planned convention on March 27, signaling its determination to chart its course independently of external pressures and interference.