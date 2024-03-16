Menu
Search
Subscribe
North Central

Resign if you’re desperate to replace Abure, LP replies NLC president

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

**Labour Party Leadership Crisis Escalates as NWC Accuses NLC President of Interference**

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The leadership crisis within the Labour Party has intensified following allegations leveled by the National Working Committee (NWC) against Joe Ajaero, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The NWC accuses Ajaero of attempting to oust Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, in a bid to take his place.

This development comes in response to an open letter penned by the Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission on Friday, which criticized Abure and the NWC for planning a clandestine national convention in Umuahia, Abia State’s capital, on March 27. The commission alleged that this convention aimed to reinstall Abure as the party’s sole administrator, a move deemed illegal and against the interests of stakeholders, particularly the NLC.

In a sharp rebuttal, the Labour Party leadership condemned the directive from the NLC, asserting that it was orchestrated by Ajaero as part of his ambition to assume the party’s national chairmanship. In a statement titled ‘Resign as NLC President to Contest LP Chairmanship, Labour Party advises Joe Ajero,’ the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, emphasized that the party would not yield to orders from non-members and urged Ajaero to resign from NLC if he desired to contest the LP chairmanship.

Furthermore, LP emphasized the significance of grassroots involvement in politics and emphasized its autonomy from NLC’s influence. Despite the NLC’s stance, LP affirmed its commitment to proceed with the planned convention on March 27, signaling its determination to chart its course independently of external pressures and interference.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Lagos State Govt Announces Discounted Food Market Locations: Full List Released”
Next article
JUST IN: Edo PDP Chairman Kidnapped by Gunmen
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

Southeast underrepresented in National Assembly – Biafra Nationalists Movement

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Chinonso Alozie Owerri- The Igbo Biafra Nationalists Movements, on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US assistant Secretary of State, Satterfield to visit Nigeria

Diplomacy 0
The Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural...

Irate Ijaw youths kill Army commander, soldiers in Delta

Traditions and Culture 0
By: Kingsley Omonobi Following the killing of troops of the...

How Tinubu, Akande, Osoba missed opportunity to rewrite 1999 constitution – Adebanjo

South West 0
Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo said President Bola Tinubu...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading