Olakulehin As Incoming Monarch Honored as Late Olubadan Laid to Rest

In the wake of the passing of the 42nd Olubadan, Oba Olalekan Balogun, the high chiefs and natives of Ibadan have gathered to honor the incoming monarch, Chief Owolabi Olakulehin. As the day dawned, crowds flocked to Olakulehin’s Alalubosa residence, indicating the community’s acceptance of him as the next ruler.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

President Bola Tinubu, state governors, and other prominent figures joined in mourning the late royal father, who was laid to rest according to Islamic rites. Notable members of the Olubadan-in-Council met with the incoming Oba, affirming his designation as the next ruler.

Olakulehin, a military figure, represents the Balogun line, succeeding Oba Balogun from the civil line. Plans for the late monarch’s burial were swiftly executed, with sympathizers gathering at both the incoming and outgoing monarch’s residences.

Ayotunde Richard, a former gospel singer, has been released following legal proceedings initiated by his lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana. Richard had filed a suit against the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Pastor Olukoya, over alleged breach of his fundamental rights. The court order for Richard’s release was confirmed in a video shared by his lawyer, marking a significant development in the ongoing case.