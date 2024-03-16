Menu
Search
Subscribe
News Analysis

Nigeria’s Troubled Naira Rates Converge Amid Predictions of Strengthening Currency

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

Recent days have seen a convergence between the official and parallel-market exchange rates for the Nigerian naira, driven by a surge in capital inflows. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts that the currency will strengthen over the coming months due to these developments.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

According to data from Lagos-based FMDQ, the naira was fixed at 1,609 per dollar on the official market, closely aligned with the parallel-market rate of 1,610 on Thursday. This convergence marks the longest streak since the initiation of foreign exchange market reforms in June.

Nigeria’s efforts to attract inflows, including devaluing the naira and implementing measures to improve dollar liquidity, have contributed to this convergence. Recent data indicates a significant rise in overseas remittances and foreign investor portfolio asset purchases, with total inflows for 2024 already surpassing the previous year’s total.

With foreign exchange reserves at their highest level since June 21, the central bank’s continued interest rate hikes could further bolster the naira. Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate the naira appreciating to 1,200 per dollar within the next year, citing favorable metrics of value, carry, and real rates.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Herbert the great, by Donu Kogbara
Next article
Standard Bank Navigates Naira Devaluation Woes, Posts Strong Results
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigerian businesses suffer internet blackouts; banks advise alternative platforms.

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Following Thursday's undersea cable cuts disrupting broadband internet connectivity...

Ghana High Commissioner Bawa dies in Abuja

Naija247news Naija247news -
Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, has...

Standard Bank Navigates Naira Devaluation Woes, Posts Strong Results

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria-Exposed Companies Navigate Naira Devaluation Standard Bank emerged from the...

Herbert the great, by Donu Kogbara

Naija247news Naija247news -
Here are two endearing eulogies for the late Herbert...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigerian businesses suffer internet blackouts; banks advise alternative platforms.

Banking institutions 0
Following Thursday's undersea cable cuts disrupting broadband internet connectivity...

Ghana High Commissioner Bawa dies in Abuja

Geopolitics 0
Ghana's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador Rawhide Bawa, has...

Standard Bank Navigates Naira Devaluation Woes, Posts Strong Results

Quoted Companies 0
Nigeria-Exposed Companies Navigate Naira Devaluation Standard Bank emerged from the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading