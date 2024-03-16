Nigeria’s Troubled Naira Rates Converge Amid Predictions of Strengthening Currency

Recent days have seen a convergence between the official and parallel-market exchange rates for the Nigerian naira, driven by a surge in capital inflows. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. forecasts that the currency will strengthen over the coming months due to these developments.

According to data from Lagos-based FMDQ, the naira was fixed at 1,609 per dollar on the official market, closely aligned with the parallel-market rate of 1,610 on Thursday. This convergence marks the longest streak since the initiation of foreign exchange market reforms in June.

Nigeria’s efforts to attract inflows, including devaluing the naira and implementing measures to improve dollar liquidity, have contributed to this convergence. Recent data indicates a significant rise in overseas remittances and foreign investor portfolio asset purchases, with total inflows for 2024 already surpassing the previous year’s total.

With foreign exchange reserves at their highest level since June 21, the central bank’s continued interest rate hikes could further bolster the naira. Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate the naira appreciating to 1,200 per dollar within the next year, citing favorable metrics of value, carry, and real rates.