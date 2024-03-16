Nigerian businesses suffer internet blackouts; banks advise alternative platforms.

Following Thursday’s undersea cable cuts disrupting broadband internet connectivity to Nigeria and West African countries, banks and telcos have had to scale down operations, prompting frustration among customers unable to conduct major transactions.

Telecom engineers were swiftly dispatched to the cut points between Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire to mend the damaged fibre optic cables from Europe, aiming to restore services.

The disruption, initially reported in Ghana, quickly spread across Africa, including Nigeria, affecting banking and other internet-dependent services.

The Nigerian Communications Commission confirmed the disruption, stating that data and voice services along the African West Coast were affected, with efforts underway to repair the cables.

MainOne, a significant internet provider for Nigerian banks, suffered a fiber cut, leading to outages affecting banking services.

Banks, grappling with the impact, faced financial losses, prompting calls for governments to assess Africa’s tech infrastructure.

Customers were urged to use alternative channels, such as ATMs, as banks communicated with them about the disruption.

While some banks assured resilience, others faced challenges due to internal system issues.

Telecom subscribers and bank customers encountered difficulties making transactions, with frustration growing over disrupted services.

MTN Nigeria, one of the most affected telcos, pledged to work on repairs to restore full service, while Airtel Africa and 9mobile experienced minimal disruption.

Globacom remained unaffected, running normally, as it operates on the Glo 1 International Submarine Cable.

Licensed customs agents at seaports faced payment challenges, causing delays in cargo clearance.

The Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria emphasized the need for localized data centers to mitigate future disruptions, highlighting the importance of investing in tech infrastructure.